Williams produced 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Williams saw just eight minutes of action his last time out, but with Chet Holmgren (shins), Jaylin Williams (heel) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) unavailable, Williams was able to carve out a larger role in the rotation. He made the most of his minutes, but Williams' playing time is too inconsistent in Oklahoma City to justify a roster spot in fantasy leagues.