Brown will start at center in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

After a nine-point, nine-rebound game Saturday against the Knicks, Brown earned himself the first start of his career while the team is holding out Al Horford for rest. The 21-year-old center will likely have a decent workload for the second-consecutive game after he played 27 minutes Saturday.