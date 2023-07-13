Dieng posted 22 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 98-87 win over Indiana during Summer League.

After sitting out Tuesday's contest, Dieng turned in a stellar performance Wednesday, showcasing the ability to score off the dribble and as a spot-up shooter. He also took on a facilitating role, dishing out six assists while only turning the ball over once. Considering Dieng has shown signs of significant improvement and figures to be competing for a rotation spot, he could be a shut-down candidate.