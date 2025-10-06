Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Fills stat sheet in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason win over Charlotte.
With the Thunder resting their usual starters, Dieng drew the starting nod and operated as a primary option on offense along with Aaron Wiggins. Dieng has been used sparingly by the Thunder for the past three season, as he holds career regular-season averages of 4.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.3 minutes. If Sunday was any indication, he looks hungry to earn more minutes.
