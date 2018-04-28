Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 46 points in series finale
Westbrook provided 46 points (18-43 FG, 7-19 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 44 minutes during Oklahoma City's 96-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
After putting up 39 shots in Game 5 to keep the Thunder alive, Westbrook was at it again in Game 6, although this time, his gargantuan efforts came up short. The multi-time All-Star put up some air balls late from distance, and he finished the game visibly upset after the referees failed to whistle Rudy Gobert despite him appearing to make contact with Paul George on a three-point attempt in the closing seconds. Westbrook's overall production appeared to be somewhat affected while dealing with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) in the first four games of the series, but his significant uptick over Games 5 and 6 allowed him to finish with averages of 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 39.2 minutes over the six contests against the Jazz.
