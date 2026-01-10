Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is not on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the 117-116 win over the Grizzlies on Friday due to an ankle injury, but the star guard will return after a one-game absence. His return gives the Thunder a huge boost on offense and an unquestioned go-to option in the scoring column. The reigning MVP is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game since the beginning of January.