Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) is not on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Gilgeous-Alexander missed the 117-116 win over the Grizzlies on Friday due to an ankle injury, but the star guard will return after a one-game absence. His return gives the Thunder a huge boost on offense and an unquestioned go-to option in the scoring column. The reigning MVP is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game since the beginning of January.
