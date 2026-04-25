Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday's 121-109 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 42 points (15-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander got whatever he wanted, slicing through the Suns' defense with ease and opening the game with nine straight makes. He didn't miss his first shot until midway through the third quarter and finished with a new playoff career-high in points. The Thunder will be looking to end the Suns' season in Phoenix on Monday.