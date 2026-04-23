Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 37 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 120-107 Game 2 win over the Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an efficient performance en route to a game-high 37 points, leading the Thunder to a 2-0 series lead. He also paced all players in assists and has dished out at least seven dimes in all six of his April appearances across the regular season and playoffs. The superstar point guard and the Thunder will now head to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday, aiming to take a commanding 3-0 lead.