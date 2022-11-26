Edwards totaled 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to Charlotte.

Edwards got off to a hot start by pouring in 12 points on eight attempts and securing four rebounds in the first quarter, but in the end, his performance wasn't enough to bring home the victory. The Georgia product has been riding quite the hot streak of late, averaging 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals over his last five matchups.