Edwards registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 106-104 win over the Heat.

Edwards didn't have his best outing Friday, and his 13-point output was his second-lowest scoring mark of the campaign. but the star forward still found a way to remain relevant in fantasy, mainly due to his threes and rebounds. The 13-rebound haul tied his best output of the campaign in that category. Still, most of Edwards' fantasy value is tied to what he can do as a scorer, and on that note, there's no question fantasy managers were disappointed with how this game turned out.