Edwards ended with 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 loss to the Nets.

Edwards followed up a superb performance on Christmas with another stellar scoring night. Edwards finished with 28 points against Brooklyn, and is averaging 36.7 points over his past three games. He played his usual 35 minutes, before being pulled for the Minnesota reserves in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. After back-to-back losses, Edwards will look to lead his team to victory on Monday in Chicago.