Edwards closed Tuesday's 117-110 win over Memphis with 41 points (15-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 37 minutes.

Edwards delivered a masterful performance on the offensive end, which was highlighted by seven made treys, his best mark in this category since Jan. 17 against San Antonio. He also produced on the opposite end of the court by recording a season-high five swipes. Edwards has had the Grizzlies' number this season, as he's averaging 37.7 points in three appearances against Memphis.