Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland will return to the second unit for Friday's game versus the Thunder.
Anthony Edwards is back and starting, so Hyland's value will take a hit with the return to the reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Hyland has recorded averages of 4.3 points and 1.4 assists in 9.0 minutes per game.
