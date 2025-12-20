default-cbs-image
Hyland will return to the second unit for Friday's game versus the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards is back and starting, so Hyland's value will take a hit with the return to the reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Hyland has recorded averages of 4.3 points and 1.4 assists in 9.0 minutes per game.

