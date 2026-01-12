Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland finished Sunday's 104-103 win over San Antonio with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 12 minutes.
After some strong moments in December, Hyland is fading once again. Over his last four games, he's seeing 13.6 minutes per night with 7.5 points, 3.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers on 39.3 percent shooting from the field.
