Hyland and the Timberwolves agreed to a deal Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After fizzling out with the Clippers to begin last year, Hyland has landed an opportunity to rejoin the Timberwolves for training camp in an effort to make the final roster. The 2021 first-rounder is capable of providing instant offense off the bench, as he averaged 6.2 points, 0.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in just 10.0 minutes per game over 24 regular-season contests in 2024-25, but he'll likely be hard-pressed to find playing time in the Minnesota backcourt if he makes the cut.