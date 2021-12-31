Russell (COVID-19) is out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Russell entered the league's health and safety protocols on Christmas Day and will continue to be sidelined Friday. He's technically eligible to return after the NBA shortened the mandatory isolation period from 10 days to six but he must be asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Malik Beasley should continue to start in his place. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Lakers.