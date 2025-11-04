DiVincenzo contributed 25 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 125-109 victory over the Nets.

DiVincenzo led Minnesota in scoring with the help of an elite shooting night from beyond the arc. He posted season highs in points, made threes and rebounds, nearly coming away with his first double-double of the season. DiVincenzo has had opportunities to step up with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) sidelined, averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in four games since Edwards went down.