Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Quality shooting effort from deep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
DiVincenzo was the lowest-scoring Minnesota starter in Game 1. Still, he was the team's best shooter from downtown by sinking four of his seven attempts while leading the team in steals. With the Timberwolves falling short of a win to open the series, Minnesota will try to knot things up Monday night in Game 2.
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