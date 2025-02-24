Now Playing

Clark (neck) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Head coach Chris Finch confirmed Clark's availability for this matchup, though that might not matter much in most fantasy formats. The former UCLA standout averages a mere 14.9 minutes per game in his 16 appearances (two starts) this season.

