Clark (neck) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Head coach Chris Finch confirmed Clark's availability for this matchup, though that might not matter much in most fantasy formats. The former UCLA standout averages a mere 14.9 minutes per game in his 16 appearances (two starts) this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Injures neck Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Starting Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Resumes bench role Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Receives first career start•