Clark is not in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Saturday in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Clark started in the Timberwolves' regular-season finale against the Pelicans this past Sunday, when he played 30 minutes and finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in a 132-126 win. He'll revert to a bench role for Saturday's contest, and while he averaged 13.1 minutes per game in the regular season, his playing time will likely dip in the playoffs due to a tightened rotation.