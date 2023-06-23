Clark (Achilles) was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 53 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Clark's impressive junior season -- in which he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-Pac-12 Second Team -- was cut short by an Achilles tear at the end of the regular season. So, he likely won't be ready to play for Minnesota until the calendar flips to 2024. Still, once healthy, Clark profiles as a fantastic defender with both physicality and quickness. Offensively, he's more of a flow player who cuts and can make passes. His three-pointer is a work in progress.