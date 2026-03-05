Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Clark recently fell out of Minnesota's rotation, so his status will not have a big impact in fantasy hoops. He's appeared in only one game since the All-Star break.
