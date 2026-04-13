Clark will start Sunday against the Pelicans.

This will be Clark's first start of the season and he'll be joined in the first unit by Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon, Joe Ingles and Joan Beringer. Per 36 minutes this season, Clark owns averages of 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 triples and 2.0 steals per game.