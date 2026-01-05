Clark amassed 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 141-115 win over the Wizards.

Clark was efficient in limited chances Sunday and was the only Minnesota bench player to score in double figures. He was far more involved after logging only five minutes Saturday against Miami, as he ended up shouldering his heaviest workload of the 2025-26 campaign. Clark hasn't been able to consistently contribute so far this season for the T-Wolves, but this was certainly a step in the right direction.