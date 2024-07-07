Clark (Achilles) has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities, and he will participate in the Summer League.

The 2023 No. 53 overall pick spent the 2023-24 season rehabbing a torn Achilles, but he will make his return to game action in the Summer League. The 22-year-old last played in 2022-23 for UCLA, during which he averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists over 30 games. However, Clark's final collegiate season was cut short due to his Achilles injury, a season in which he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-Pac-12 Second Team.