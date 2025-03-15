Clark had two points (1-1 FG), one assist and one steal over five minutes during Friday's 118-111 victory over Orlando.

Clark managed just five minutes, continuing to play a reduced role now that the Timberwolves are largely healthy. He has now failed to score more than five points in eight of the past nine games, adding very little in terms of peripheral production. Barring more injuries to other players, Clark should continue to serve as nothing more than a depth piece.