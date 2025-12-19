Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Thunder.
With Clark out for Friday's game there should be more minutes available for Terrence Shannon and Rob Dillingham in the second unit. For now, Clark should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
