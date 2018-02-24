Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: X-rays negative

X-rays on Butler's knee came back negative following Friday's game versus the Rockets, but he will still undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the full extent of his injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports

Butler went down with a non-contact knee injury late in the third quarter of Friday's game and had to be helped to the locker room. While the initial results of his X-rays are cause for optimism, the MRI set for Saturday will shed light on the severity of the injury. Jamal Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad would presumably be in line for a siginificant bump in minutes should Butler ultimately be sidelined going forward, while Tyus Jones could see some extended run in the backcourt as well. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.