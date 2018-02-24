Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: X-rays negative
X-rays on Butler's knee came back negative following Friday's game versus the Rockets, but he will still undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the full extent of his injury, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports
Butler went down with a non-contact knee injury late in the third quarter of Friday's game and had to be helped to the locker room. While the initial results of his X-rays are cause for optimism, the MRI set for Saturday will shed light on the severity of the injury. Jamal Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad would presumably be in line for a siginificant bump in minutes should Butler ultimately be sidelined going forward, while Tyus Jones could see some extended run in the backcourt as well. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Sits out All-Star Game with apparent illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps lead fourth-quarter charge Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Helps team to 13th consecutive home win•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 38 points Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Scores 35 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...