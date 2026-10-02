The Warriors hope to have Butler (knee) back early in 2027, per Keith Watkins of Yahoo Sports.

Butler is still months away from retaking the floor, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic, so a season debut at some point in December might be too optimistic. The star forward remains without a definitive timeline for a return after undergoing ACL surgery in early February, which typically carries at least a nine-month recovery period. Butler makes sense as an injury stash at the end of fantasy drafts, but managers should likely be bracing for him to miss at least the first two months of the regular season.