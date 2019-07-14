Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leaves Saturday's game
Okogie won't return to Saturday's summer league game due to a left lower leg contusion.
Okogie sustained the injury at some point during the first half and the severity of the issue remains unclear. Jared Terrell started the second half in his absence for the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Continues playing well in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Leads team with 15 in blowout•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Snags five steals in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 21 points in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Drops 19 points in loss•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...