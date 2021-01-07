Okogie (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Portland.

After going through shootaround prior to Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, it looked like Okogie could possibly return for Thursday's matchup with Portland. That is not the case, as Okogie will miss his fourth consecutive game with a strained left hamstring. Depending on how the next few days go, his next chance to return will be for Saturday's contest against the Spurs.