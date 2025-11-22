Conley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns.

Conley will return to his regular bench role now that Jaden McDaniels is back in the starting unit. Conley is averaging just 6.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game this season, so he hasn't been very effective in terms of fantasy in a bench role.