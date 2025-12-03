Conley supplied five points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Conley has well and truly entered the twilight of his career, having now scored no more than six points in 12 of his past 13 games. At this point, his presence in the locker room far outweighs his value on the court. Through 21 games, he is putting up career-low numbers, averaging 5.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes per contest.