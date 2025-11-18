Conley closed with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 120-96 win over the Mavericks.

Conley has not been a threat offensively, never eclipsing the six-point mark in his last six games and the 10-point mark all season, but he was able to prove his value on the defensive end Monday, going for three steals. While he does not provide much standalone value, the veteran point guard could be worth adding if one of the starters were to go down, as he averages 9.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in four starts this season.