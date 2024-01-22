Conley won't play in Monday's game against the Hornets due to rest.
Conley will miss just his second game of the season, but he'll likely return to action Wednesday in Washington, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. The last time Conley was sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker started at point guard.
