Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Leads second unit in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid finished Saturday's 131-114 win over the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes off the bench.
The 26-year-old big scored more points than the rest of Minnesota's second unit combined (11 points). Reid already has one Sixth Man of the Year Award on his resume from 2023-24, and he's building a good case to win another. Over his last seven games, all off the bench, he's averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.9 minutes.
