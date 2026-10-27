Reid finished with 18 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 110-103 victory over the Wizards.

Reid struggled offensively through three quarters before erupting for 16 points and seven rebounds in the final period to help Charlotte secure the victory. Despite the inefficient shooting performance, the big man delivered another strong showing on the glass and continues to play a prominent offensive role for the Hornets. His ability to contribute points, rebounds and three-pointers makes him a valuable fantasy option, and he did this despite being under the weather prior to the game.