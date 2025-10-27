default-cbs-image
Dillingham (nose) is good to go for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

After missing Sunday's game due to a nasal fracture, Dillingham has the green light to return. With Anthony Edwards (hamstring) out for a couple weeks, Dillingham will have a chance to carve out a role in the rotation, though it's not guaranteed.

