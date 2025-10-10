Dillingham finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one turnover in 22 minutes of Thursday's 100-95 preseason loss to New York.

This was a positive step in the right direction in what's been a pretty underwhelming preseason for the second-year guard. Through three exhibitions, Dillingham holds averages of 6.7 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 28.6 percent shooting from the field.