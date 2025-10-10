Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Notches 10 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one turnover in 22 minutes of Thursday's 100-95 preseason loss to New York.
This was a positive step in the right direction in what's been a pretty underwhelming preseason for the second-year guard. Through three exhibitions, Dillingham holds averages of 6.7 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on 28.6 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Bench role vs. Indiana•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Leads Wolves with nine dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Starting in preseason game•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Drops 23 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Nears double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Receives playoff minutes•