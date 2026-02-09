Gobert ended with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

Gobert continues to go about his business as a reliable source of boards and swats. Over his last seven appearances, the veteran center has averaged 9.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.