Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Working on three-point shot
Gibson started at power forward and scored 13 points with seven rebounds in 28 minutes and and was 1-of-2 from three-point range in Wednesday's win over Golden State in China. Gibson has been given approval to shoot more three-point shots with Minnesota. "It adds a lot," head coach Tom Thibodeau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I think the corner three is big."
Gibson has attempted just 45 three-point attempts in his career (and made just 11.4 percent), but he's 3-for-4 from behind the arc in two preseason games. GIbson says he's worked to improve his three-point shot. It remains to be seen if he'll get significantly more three-point changes in the regular season, but it's worth keeping an eye on since he could have extra value. Gibson does look like the starter at power forward, however, with Thibodeau saying he likes having Gorgui Dieng come off the bench at center. Both players should get significant minutes, however.
