Shannon was selected by the Timberwolves with the 27th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a five-year college player, Shannon comes into the league at nearly 24 years old. However, he carries with him notable accolades from last season, including first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American. The 6-foot-6 wing is a strong defender and a crafty scorer who can fill it up in a variety of ways, though he especially thrives in transition. As a rookie, Shannon will fight for reserve minutes with players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson and fellow rookie Rob Dillingham.