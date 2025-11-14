default-cbs-image
Shannon (foot) will be re-evaluated in one week, the Timberwolves announced Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

An MRI revealed a left foot fifth metatarsal bone bruise, and he'll likely miss another five games as a result -- the team initially described his injury as soreness. While Shannon is sidelined, the team could continue to lean on Jaylen Clark a bit more.

