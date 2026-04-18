Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Not starting Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.
Shannon got the starting nod in the regular-season finale, though he'll slide to the second unit Saturday. Over 41 regular-season appearances off the bench, he averaged 5.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per showing.
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