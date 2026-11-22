Shannon chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Shannon scored double digits for the fifth straight game, continuing to provide Minnesota with valuable offensive contributions off the bench. However, while the scoring has been serviceable, a lack of supporting stats shouldn't be overlooked. In his past five games, he has averaged just 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers to go with his 17.0 points per game.