Shannon (hip) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Shannon missed the last three games because of a hip injury, though he will return for the meeting with the Jazz. The 26-year-old has played well throughout the 2026-27 campaign, averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists (all career highs) over 22.0 minutes per contest in seven regular-season appearances. With Shannon back on the floor, it could mean fewer minutes for Jaylen Clark, Cody Williams and Trey Lyles.