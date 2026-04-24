Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (illness) is off the injury report for Game 4 on Saturday versus Denver.
Shannon wasn't available for Game 3 on Thursday due to an illness, but he's feeling better and ready to go for Game 4. That said, Shannon's presence is unlikely to affect Minnesota's rotation Saturday.
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