Shannon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Shannon will start at shooting guard and Ayo Dosunmu will presumably move to point guard since the Timberwolves are down their two starters in the backcourt in LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Anthony Edwards (knee). Shannon is having a breakout season with Minnesota in 2026-27, averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from three. This will be his first start of the campaign.