Shannon totaled 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Shannon took advantage of the opportunities available in Minnesota's depleted backcourt, with Anthony Edwards (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) all sidelined. Shannon is worth considering as a short-term streaming option in standard leagues, and while his workload will be worth monitoring once Minnesota gets its established backcourt stars back in the mix, he's making the most of his opportunities this season. He's averaging a career-high 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.