Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Shannon will make just his second start of the season due to the team resting the majority of their rotation players. Shannon has averaged an impressive 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.5 minutes per contest over his last two appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Explodes for 33 points vs. Orlando•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Returning to bench role•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Logs 25 minutes in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Moves back outside of rotation•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Drops out of rotation•